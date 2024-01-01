Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton defender Branthwaite makes Man Utd decision

Everton defender Branthwaite makes Man Utd decision
Everton defender Branthwaite makes Man Utd decision
Everton defender Branthwaite makes Man Utd decisionAction Plus
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains hopeful of moving to Manchester United this summer.

United have failed with two offers for the young stopper since the end of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Everton are demanding at least £70m to sell Branthwaite, which United deem unrealistic.

Watching from the sidelines is the player, who retains hope an agreement can be reached.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the defender isn't shutting the door on a move to Old Trafford in the coming months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBranthwaite JarradManchester UnitedEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City threaten Man Utd plans for Branthwaite
Man Utd ponder player exchange in deal for Everton defender Branthwaite
Man Utd refuse to drop plans for Everton defender Branthwaite