Everton defender Branthwaite makes Man Utd decision

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains hopeful of moving to Manchester United this summer.

United have failed with two offers for the young stopper since the end of last season.

Everton are demanding at least £70m to sell Branthwaite, which United deem unrealistic.

Watching from the sidelines is the player, who retains hope an agreement can be reached.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the defender isn't shutting the door on a move to Old Trafford in the coming months.