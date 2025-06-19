Man Utd Supporters Trust blast ticket price hikes

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has slammed the club over new season ticket price hikes.

Some tickets for general admission will reach &;pound;97 for season 2025/26 as United face a campaign without European football.

Advertisement Advertisement

In response, a MUST statement read: "This really is a fresh kick in the teeth for Manchester United fans.

"When the Club said they were introducing this new model for Members tickets, we urged them to keep the majority of matches at current levels and only apply the highest price category for a small number of the biggest games, and reduced prices for lower demand games.

"Once again, they have failed to consult any of the fans representative bodies on the details of the decision, and once again they're making choices against the interests of fans and, we believe, the Club as a whole."