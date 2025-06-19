Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Man Utd striker Hojlund delivers his answer to Inter Milan

Man Utd Supporters Trust blast ticket price hikes

Paul Vegas
Man Utd Supporters Trust blast ticket price hikes
Man Utd Supporters Trust blast ticket price hikesAction Plus
The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has slammed the club over new season ticket price hikes.

Some tickets for general admission will reach &;pound;97 for season 2025/26 as United face a campaign without European football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In response, a MUST statement read: "This really is a fresh kick in the teeth for Manchester United fans.

"When the Club said they were introducing this new model for Members tickets, we urged them to keep the majority of matches at current levels and only apply the highest price category for a small number of the biggest games, and reduced prices for lower demand games.

"Once again, they have failed to consult any of the fans representative bodies on the details of the decision, and once again they're making choices against the interests of fans and, we believe, the Club as a whole."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund weighing up Jadon Sancho return
Man Utd star Sancho verbally agrees to join Serie A champions Napoli
Man Utd offer goalkeeper to Turkish side despite his desire to avoid the Super Lig