Man Utd supporters to wear black ahead of Arsenal clash to show how "the club is dying"

Manchester United supporter group The 1958 have urged fans to wear black to symbolise how the club is falling apart ahead of their clash against Arsenal this weekend.

The 1958 have organised several protests against the Glazers in the last few years and their latest comes after the club have been knocked out of both domestic cups and are 14th in the league. This latest protest comes as United raised matchday ticket prices to £66 per game in the Premier League, which meant no concessions for children or pensioners.

Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been ridiculed for his cost-cutting measure in recent months which has seen many controversial decisions occur such as removing free meals for staff who have worked hard to keep the club alive in recent years. A spokesperson from The 1958 spoke on the protest and explained why they must take action.

"The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch, and blame lies squarely at the current ownership model.

"In many ways, this is the biggest crisis United has faced since the Munich air disaster which inspires our name. The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin. Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world’s greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock.

"The club is going backwards and it's likely to get even worse. We urge fans to rise up, unite and join us at 3pm on Sunday as we march to the ground and protest against the despised Glazers and the club's deliberate assault on fan culture.

"We have been working hard across both club and non-club boundaries for the betterment of fans, our club and football for some time. Today we announced protest details which will not just be limited to action at the ground. This is more than just a club to us. We more than just a number on a seat."

The 1958 protest group conducted a survey to gauge opinion on ticket prices which was answered by almost 25,000 people and 92 per cent of fans said they were unhappy with current ticket prices. Facing Arsenal on Sunday afternoon will be a tough test and now with fans expressing their anger towards how the club is run it is certainly not getting any easier for those trying to turn United around.