Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future

Paul Vegas
Chido Obi-Martin
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin has set tongues wagging over his international future.

Obi-Martin has played for England and Denmark at youth level and also qualifies for Nigeria.

He has played for Denmark since April 2023, however football.london reports the 17 year-old was spotted in an England shirt on Christmas Eve.

While playing for England, Obi-Martin wore the No23 shirt - which was the same number the shirt he wore on Christmas Eve carried.

He told Bold in the past:  "I was born in Denmark, and I have better friends in Denmark. I'm just really happy to play for Denmark.

"In Denmark, I have better teammates. It's easier to speak the language because I've lived in Denmark longer, so it just makes more sense."

