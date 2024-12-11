Man Utd striker Obi-Martin working with personal coach

Manchester United academy striker Chido Obi-Martin is working with a one-on-one coach.

The forward wants to ensure that he is taking every possible step to become a top star.Per The Mail, the 17-year-old is working with Ryan Hopper, who runs RH Elite Coaching.

The latter is very popular and has worked with other United stars recently.

Obi’s development is accelerating and the club may even give him a senior game sometime this season.

He will be hoping to play more for the Under-18s and the Under-21s in the coming months.

