Obi-Martin on mark as Man Utd thump Coventry in FAYC

Man Utd U18's stun Coventry 5-0 as they continue their perfect start to the season

Manchester United U18s defeated Coventry City 5-0 in the FA Youth Cup yesterday.

Manchester United started their FA Youth Cup campaign on Wednesday night, hosting Coventry City at Leigh Sports Village and after a shock early exit from the FA Youth Cup last season manager Adam Lawrence did not want to make the same mistake twice.

A marvelous hat-trick from Gabriele Biancheri's and a brace for Chido Obi-Martin helped the Red Devils cruise past the Championship side who looked stunned throughout the contest.

When asked about the brilliant Biancheri’s hat-trick, Lawrence stated that the foward should’ve scored more in a game that was very one sided.

“Yeah, the first thing he (Biancheri) said to me at the end of the game was ‘I should have scored six’.

“Gabe started off the left, but we have done some work with him when we had the ball with Harry Amass playing higher and Gabe closer to Chido.

“They’re both number nines so we were trying to find a way where they were both in the team and we could utilise both of their qualities.

“I think the way they played together and their understanding was really good. We’re always trying to find the best way we can play on the pitch.Goals apart and both had good games.”