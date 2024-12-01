Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Man Utd striker Obi-Martin proud breaking goals record

Paul Vegas
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin proud breaking goals record
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin proud breaking goals recordChido Obi-Martin
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin has broken a record with his goal in victory over Stoke City U18s yesterday.

Obi-Martin won and converted a penalty in the 3-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfermarkt reports the 17-year-old Dane is the U18 Premier League's all-time top scorer list with 37 goals in just 25 matches. 

After the victory, Obi-Martin posted to social media: "Lovely team victory and happy to be the most scoring in Premier League U18 history."

The former record holder was Ellis Simms, who has a past as a youth player in both Manchester City and Everton. Today Simms plays for Coventry.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieSimms EllisManchester UnitedEvertonCoventry
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche expects to face Man Utd playing back three
Obi-Martin scores as Man Utd U18 defeat Stoke
Dyche praises Everton board after rejecting Man Utd bids for Branthwaite