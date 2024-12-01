Man Utd striker Obi-Martin proud breaking goals record

Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin has broken a record with his goal in victory over Stoke City U18s yesterday.

Obi-Martin won and converted a penalty in the 3-0 win.

Transfermarkt reports the 17-year-old Dane is the U18 Premier League's all-time top scorer list with 37 goals in just 25 matches.

After the victory, Obi-Martin posted to social media: "Lovely team victory and happy to be the most scoring in Premier League U18 history."

The former record holder was Ellis Simms, who has a past as a youth player in both Manchester City and Everton. Today Simms plays for Coventry.

