Jones raps Man Utd players: No excuse for poor defending

Manchester United title winner Phil Jones says there can be no excuses for their poor defending after defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

While accepting United's players will need time to adjust to manager Ruben Amorim's system, Jones says their defending wasn't good enough on the night.

He said on Sky Sports: "I think he's got a clear identity of how he wants to play, I think he's got a clear message of how he wants every individual player to be in possession, out of possession, that will take time.

"He's alluded to the fact that it will take time to implement his style and the way he wants to go about things.

"But I do think if you're going to concede goals like they have and set plays then they're going to find it increasingly difficult."