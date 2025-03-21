Man Utd striker Hojlund denies mocking Ronaldo when celebrating Denmark winner

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund insists he wasn't seeking to mock Cristiano Ronaldo during Denmark's win against Portugal last night.

Hojlund came off the bench to score the winner in the first-leg of their Nations League quarter-final. The striker celebrated with Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' gesture.

"It was not to mock him or anything, I've always said he has had great importance for me and my football career," Hojlund told TV2.

"I'm playing against the world's best footballer, my idol, and to score and become the winner, it couldn't be better.

"Scoring against him and Portugal is huge, I went to see him in 2009, where he scored from a free-kick, and I've been a fan ever since."

Al Nassr star Ronaldo played the full 90 on the night.