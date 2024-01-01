Man Utd starlet says emotional goodbye to the club

Manchester United talent Maxi Oyedele has said his goodbyes to the club this week.

The youngster posted on social media about an impending move to Legia Warsaw.

Advertisement Advertisement

Oyedele, who has been at United since he was a child, was not able to break through into the first team.

"My time at Manchester United has finally come to end. I want to say thank you to the only club I’ve ever known," the youngster wrote.

"Honored to say I’ve been at the club for 12 years and had some unbelievable experiences with some amazing teammates.

"Thank you to all the coaches, staff and the fans, I will never forget the memories I have made at this club. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best as I leave ready to start the next chapter of my career.

"This club will always be my home and once again thank you.

"Once a red, always a red."