Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Man Utd star Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Manchester United prospect Chido Obi-Martin has clarified his preferred name going forward.

The 17-year-old, who joined United from Arsenal after smashing youth scoring records, will now go by ‘Chido Obi’ rather than his full double-barrelled surname.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Manchester Evening News, he has requested ‘Martin’ be dropped, with United’s official website already reflecting the change.

Obi has been in sensational form, netting nine goals in 11 appearances for United’s youth teams this season.

His latest hat-trick against Chelsea U18s in the FA Youth Cup has further strengthened calls for a potential senior debut under Ruben Amorim.