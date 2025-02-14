Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision

Arsenal will not enter the free agency market to fix their striker woes.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are now out for the season, with Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury recovery now extended a further eight weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Arsenal could move to sign an experienced free agent to cover their absence.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remain the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer.

"Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Šeško and Isak the fav names)… and winger too."