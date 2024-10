Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel netted thrice for the academy on Tuesday.

The talent, who is only 14, is seen as one of the best prospects to come through the academy recently.

He has already been called “Kid Messi” thanks to the clips of his skills being posted on social media.

Gabriel has been pushed into the U18s to train with players who are several years his senior.

He even won the Most Valuable Player award at a U16 tournament two months ago in Hong Kong.