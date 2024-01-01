Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash

Manchester United have been rocked with yet another injury problem this week.

The Red Devils learned that midfielder Manuel Ugarte hobbled off for Uruguay on Tuesday night.

United have issues surrounding Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo.

Manager Erik ten Hag will have to shuffle his pack if he is to put out a competitive team against Brentford on Saturday.

Ugarte, a £50.5M summer signing, was seen clutching his leg in discomfort as he came off in a 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

There is no suggestion that he has a long-term problem, but even a minor injury would likely rule him out for the weekend.