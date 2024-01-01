Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash

Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clashAction Plus
Manchester United have been rocked with yet another injury problem this week.

The Red Devils learned that midfielder Manuel Ugarte hobbled off for Uruguay on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United have issues surrounding Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo.

Manager Erik ten Hag will have to shuffle his pack if he is to put out a competitive team against Brentford on Saturday.

Ugarte, a £50.5M summer signing, was seen clutching his leg in discomfort as he came off in a 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

There is no suggestion that he has a long-term problem, but even a minor injury would likely rule him out for the weekend.

Mentions
Ugarte ManuelGarnacho AlejandroMainoo KobbieMazraoui NoussairManchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Mount to return to Man Utd ahead of Brentford clash
Onana the rule? Why Ten Hag & Man Utd's summer signings deserve a little longer to prove themselves