Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel nicknamed "Kid Messi" shines in derby win over Man City

Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, nicknamed ‘Kid Messi,’ starred in the U16s’ 6-2 win over Manchester City, scoring once and providing three assists.

The 14-year-old recently returned from a shoulder operation in October, making an immediate impact with his impressive performance.  

Gabriel earned his nickname after viral clips showcased his skills at a young age, and excitement is growing about his potential at United.  

He’s expected to step up to the U18s soon, with academy followers hopeful he’ll eventually break into the first team, per Manchester Evening News.

Gabriel has connections with United’s senior squad, having trained with Marcus Rashford and received a ‘get well soon’ message from Andre Onana during his recovery.  

Attracting interest from top European clubs, he even visited Barcelona last August, meeting his idol Lamine Yamal, while his European passport adds to his appeal abroad.

