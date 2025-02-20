Man Utd star Mainoo set to miss eight matches after picking up a muscular injury

Kobbie Mainoo is set to miss at least eight matches for Manchester United after picking up a muscular injury last week.

Manager Ruben Amorim has lost Lisandro Martinez and Amad until next season, while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer also missed the trip to Spurs in which they lost 1-0 to stay in 15th place just 12 points away from the relegation zone.

Amorim will now have to deal with the absence of Mainoo who picked up the issue in training ahead of last week’s game which leaves him with a huge gap to fill ahead of Saturday's final visit to Goodison Park.

According to the Telegraph, Mainoo hopes to return to action for the Premier League away game at Nottingham Forest on April 1st which would rule him out against Everton, Ipswich Town, Arsenal, and Leicester City in the Premier League and Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round.

He will also be missing for England when new manager Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first two fixtures during the March international break when they face Albania and Latvia at the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Mainoo will be a huge miss for a United side who desperately need to get some points on the board this season. His injury won’t help their chances of climbing back up the table which seems like a herculean task at the moment as the squad question Amorim’s tactics and fail to perform on the pitch.