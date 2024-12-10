Man Utd staff morale at rock bottom: Not a nice place at the moment

Manchester United staff are "looking over their shoulder" after the axing of football director Dan Ashworth on Sunday.

Ashworth was shown the door on Sunday after defeat at home to Nottingham Forest - just months after his arrival from Newcastle United.

After seeing over 250 staff members cut this year, a fifth of club numbers, those still with United are concerned who could be next under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime.

"If they’re prepared to do that to a sporting director hired at great cost after five months, what about the rest of us?” one staffer told the Telegraph.

Another source said: “People are quite fearful. It’s not a nice place to be at the moment."

