Greenwood matches Anderson record with goal in Marseille win

Marseille's 2-0 win over St Etienne saw Mason Greenwood shine yet again.

The former Manchester United striker is enjoying a new lease on life away from the Premier League.

The Englishman, who signed for £30 million from the Red Devils in the summer, netted a vital goal this weekend.

It was his tenth in Ligue 1, which has seen Greenwood become the first player since Sonny Anderson to score his first 10 goals in French league football in only 14 games.

Roberto De Zerbi's French outfit were able to keep up pressure on Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

The Ligue 1 table shows that Greenwood and his teammates are only five points behind PSG.

While they are outsiders to win the title, they are the closest challengers along with Monaco.

