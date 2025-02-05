Schmeichel defends heavily criticized Højlund: 'He is the future at United'

Rasmus Højlund has been heavily criticized in the English media after scoring only two Premier League goals this season, but now former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel defends his countryman.

Schmeichel stresses that the Danish national team striker is not the only one struggling at Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It has been difficult for him, but I think he is doing absolutely fantastic. He doesn't give up, he fights and he doesn't let it get him down," says Peter Schmeichel to Danish media source BT before the premiere of a new documentary about the goalkeeper's own life on Sky Showtime

Peter Schmeichel knows as much as anyone what it takes to succeed at Manchester United after winning a host of trophies during his eight years at the club. And he really believes that Rasmus Højlund will eventually succeed at 'the Red Devils'.

"For me, there is no doubt that he is the future, and there is no doubt that he is part of the project," says Schmeichel and continues:

"He's going to learn a lot from what happened this year, and it's going to give him some balance which he can use for the rest of his career."

United are currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League. Their worst position in more than three decades.