Man Utd signing Yoro: Premier League ambition drove move

Manchester United new signing Lenny Yoro has spoken about his arrival at the club.

The young French centre half is expected to be a regular starter next season.

Despite only being 18, Yoro already has two years of senior experience behind him following his arrival at Old Trafford last week.

He told club media: “For me, this is the biggest championship in the world. For me, the Premier League, this is where the football fully exists.

“So the fans, the level – because the level is crazy there, there is not an easy game - and, for me, the Premier League is the biggest in the world.

“This is a historic stage and I'm just really excited to play at Old Trafford, to be honest. So, yeah, this is incredible. I already imagined me on the pitch. I was with my family there, and they were impressed too.

“So, yeah, we took a lot of photos. It's one of the biggest stadiums in the world. To be honest, I'm really happy to be here. I'm really happy to play for this team and I'm really excited to see you in Old Trafford.”