Yoro pleased with winning Man Utd debut

Leny Yoro was happy to feature in Manchester United's preseason win at Rangers.

The new defensive signing played the opening 45 in the 2-0 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Speaking to MUTV, he said: "The fans, they are everywhere. They are really good with us. Of course, they were here for me, so for me it was really important.

"So, thank you to the fans. Hope to see you soon in Old Trafford.

"For me, it was incredible.

"It was a really good game from the team. I'm happy with my performance and I hope we continue like that."

Yoro is due to travel to the US for the next leg of United's preseason.

"We have three games, competitive games," he said. "The fans will be there, I know.

"And with the team, we'll give everything to win these games."