Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood's 50% sell-on clause as Marseille look to sell

Manchester United may be set for a windfall if a former player is sold in the coming months.

The Red Devils let Mason Greenwood go permanently to Marseille last summer for a modest fee.

however, the deal did include a 50 percent sell-on clause, which means United get a huge portion of any transfer fee in the future.

Marseille are likely to sell Greenwood in the summer, as they will get mega offers for the forward.

TBR Football states that Greenwood has been impressing many scouts in Europe.

The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are all interested.