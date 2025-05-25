Man Utd consider turning to Palace striker Mateta

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

While a deal is close for Wolves ace Matheus Cunha, United are in the market for a second centre-forward signing this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ipswich striker Liam Delap, available for £30m, is a target, though United are being crowded by better positioned clubs.

L'Equipe says as an alternative, Mateta is being considered by United.

The 27 year old Frenchman has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, despite missing several months after his horror head injury suffered in their winning FA Cup run.

With Mateta having just over a year to run on his contract, a sale is likely at Palace this summer.