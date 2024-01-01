Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym

Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gymTribalfootball
Manchester United chiefs are convinced Sekou Kone can be fast-tracked into the first team this season.

The 18 year-old Malian midfielder is currently training with the U21s after missing preseason as his move from Guidars FC was being negotiated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there is an expectation that Kone will be registered for the Premier League in the New Year.

Kone has been put on a strict gym regime, with management recognising he needs to build-up his frame to handle the rigours of the Premier League.

A debut with the U21s is expected in the coming weeks.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKone SekouManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd striker Rashford "no longer wants to push himself"
Spurs captain Son OUT of Man Utd trip
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?