Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym

Manchester United chiefs are convinced Sekou Kone can be fast-tracked into the first team this season.

The 18 year-old Malian midfielder is currently training with the U21s after missing preseason as his move from Guidars FC was being negotiated.

However, there is an expectation that Kone will be registered for the Premier League in the New Year.

Kone has been put on a strict gym regime, with management recognising he needs to build-up his frame to handle the rigours of the Premier League.

A debut with the U21s is expected in the coming weeks.