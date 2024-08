Man Utd seeking Lindelof buyer

Manchester United are seeking a buyer for Victor Lindelöf this month.

The Manchester Evening News says United is actively trying to sell the Sweden captain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Furthermore, PSG are interested in Jadon Sancho, while Facundo Pellistri could end up in Bologna.

Lindelöf, 30, has been with United since 2017.

With the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, the defender is now becoming surplus to requirements.