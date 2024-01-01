Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent

Tribal Football
Manchester United scouts traveled to Prague to watch RB Salzburg players this week.

The Red Devils are working hard on plans for the winter and next summer’s transfer windows.

Given their focus on young talent, there was no surprise to see them watching the Austrian side in the Champions League.

However, Salzburg did not give a great account of themselves, losing 3-0 to Sparta Prague.

Per Fussball News, United scouts were there to see several players that interest them.

The list includes the likes of Samson Baidoo, Oscar Gloukh and right-winger Adam Daghim.

