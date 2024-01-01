Eriksen says he will earn his spot at Man Utd after surviving summer window

Tribal Football
Eriksen says he will earn his spot at United after surviving summer window
Manchester United veteran Christian Eriksen has vowed to prove that he is worth a squad place.

The Denmark international was being linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

However, Eriksen has chosen to stay and fight for his place and spoke after scoring twice in a 7-0 Carabao Cup third round win over Barnsley.

He told reporters: “I feel very good being at United. If they told me to leave, I would leave, but I didn’t hear that.

“I’m also a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that’s always going to be my aim.

“It’s difficult to ask the manager in the off-season how many minutes I’m going to get in a season. If he starts promising minutes to players, we’re going to have a long season.

“There was no speaking in that sense, just head down, work hard and focus on each game. There’s one year left on my contract, so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards.”

