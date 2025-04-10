Man Utd scouting RB Salzburg midfielder Yeo

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Moussa Yeo is being tracked by Manchester United.

The Sun says United are scouting Yeo this season ahead of the summer market.

United management are seeking to add to their midfield options over the close-season, with doubts persisting over the futures of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

Mali U20 international is rated at £7m by Salzburg and has a deal to 2027.

This season, 20 year-old Yeo as made 31 appearances this season, scoring five goals and making four assists.