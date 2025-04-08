Asensio hands boost to Villa chief Monchi's plans

Tribal Football
Aston Villa loanee Marco Asensio is reluctant to return to parent club PSG at the end of the season.

Asenio joined Villa in a straight loan in January to the end of the season.

He has eight goals and one assist in eleven competitive matches since the move.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has hinted that he wants to sign the Spaniard permanently. Indeed, Aston Villa sporting director Monchi hopes to buy Asensio this summer.

PSG has also received several inquiries from other clubs.

The 29-year-old's contract with the French giants extends until the summer of 2026.

