Paul Vegas
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho
Chelsea have ruled out keeping hold of Jadon Sancho next season.

The England winger is on-loan at Chelsea from Manchester United, which includes a permanent option.

The Sun says Chelsea have seen enough and will send Sancho back to his parent club at the end of the season.

The decision will cost Chelsea a £5m penalty clause, as the £25m permanent option had been obligatory.

Chelsea have decided Sancho will be surplus to requirements with Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Dario Essugo and Geovany Quenda (both Sporting CP) all due to arribe this summer.

