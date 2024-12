Manchester United are watching Leeds United goalkeeper Ilan Meslier.

With Altay Bayindir expected to leave United at the end of the season, a search for a replacement is underway.

United want top class cover for No1 Andre Onana and Meslier is under serious consideration.

United keeper scout Tony Coton has been watching the Frenchman this year.

Also under consideration for United is Botafogo's John Victor.