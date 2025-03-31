Ajax chief confirms interest in signing unwanted Man United star

Ajax are reportedly interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to the club with the midfielder set to leave Man United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Man United is set to expire at the end of the season, and it’s understood the club have no intention of offering him a new deal.

Eriksen himself recently confessed he is not expecting to sign a new deal at the Premier League club, and is readying himself to move.

Ajax director Marijn Beuker has since confired the Dutch club are interested in bringing the attacking midfielder back to Amsterdam.

Speaking to ESPN, Beuker said: "He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about. There will be multiple others mentioned in the media.

"Such players are always an option. To look at it, it has to fit into the phase we are in, though, in the salary structure.

“You also don't want to block youth players coming up. That we are open to thinking about it is clear. Only it has to fit into the overall picture for the future."