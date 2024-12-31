Al-Nassr launching move for Man Utd veteran Casemiro

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr launching move for Man Utd veteran CasemiroAction Plus
Casemiro is ready to leave Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League in January.

UOL says Casemiro is in talks with representatives of the  Public Investment Fund (PIF). PIF owns four of the clubs in the Saudi Pro League and is working on signing Casemiro.

PIF wants to place the Brazil midfielder at Al Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, among others.

The aim is to sign Casemiro during the upcoming January window.

The 32-year-old has scored three goals in 21 matches for United this season, including 15 from the start.

