Man Utd boss Amorim travels with seven academy players to Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has taken seven academy players with the senior squad to Tottenham today.

A run of injuries has forced Amorim to turn to the U21 team to cover senior absences.

Midfielders Sekou Kone and Jack Moorhouse, both 19, have travelled to London alongside goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, 18, left-back Harry Amass, 17, and striker Chido Obi, 17.

Midfielder Jack Fletcher, 17, and defender Tyler Fredricson, 19, have also travelled.

Obi is expected to make the bench after scoring a hat-trick in the midweek FA Youth Cup win against Chelsea.