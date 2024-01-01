Man Utd's new shirt sponsor looks to grab naming rights on stadium too

Tribal Football
Man Utd's new shirt sponsor look to grab naming rights on stadium too
Manchester United’s new shirt sponsors Snapdragon may want to take on the club’s stadium naming rights as well.

As the Red Devils are in the process of deciding whether to revamp Old Trafford or build a new ground, finances are being discussed.

Per The Mirror and other sources, Snapdragon, a subsidiary of global tech giant Qualcomm, may offer United an interesting option.

Selling the naming rights for the new stadium would allow the club to recoup a significant portion of any spend on the new ground.

The deal may even be similar to what Barcelona have done with music streaming company Spotify.

The Camp Nou stadium still retains the original name, but is called the Spotify Camp Nou.

