Man Utd's new coaching team seen at Carrington

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have been spotted at Manchester United's Carrington training HQ.

Also joining them is another Dutch coach, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who has been hired from Ajax as goalkeeper coach. Hake joins after leading Go Ahead Eagles last season, while Van Nistelrooy's last job was as PSV Eindhoven coach.

All three were snapped this morning at Carrington, with their appointments due to be confirmed.

United's preseason has kicked off this morning.

Among the players seen today were Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana.