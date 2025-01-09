Tribal Football
Man Utd's interim director of recruitment could earn extended stay at the club

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United’s Christopher Vivell, who joined the club in July as the interim director of recruitment, may be earning a stay at the club.

Vivell has impressed with his work at Old Trafford and Carrington in the past few months.

Per The Mail, there is optimism that he will agree a contract to stay for the long term.

United have also been assessing their options in terms of their new structure.

With sporting director Dan Ashworth leaving earlier this season, his role has been assumed by technical director Jason Wilcox.

Vivell, Wilcox, CEO Omar Berrada, and INEOS’ Dave Brailsford are the main decision-makers at present.

