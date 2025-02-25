Man Utd and Everton players mixed after controversial end to draw

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
After a hard-fought draw at Goodison Park, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire was spotted chatting with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite in the tunnel, per the Manchester Evening News.

David Moyes also took a moment to catch up with Darren Fletcher, inquiring about his teenage sons, while Rasmus Hojlund shared a lighthearted exchange with fellow Dane Jesper Lindstrom.

The Scandinavian trio of Hojlund, Lindstrom, and Victor Lindelof engaged in friendly banter, adding to the relaxed post-match mood.

Harry Maguire was one of the first United players to exit the dressing room, stopping for a serious discussion with England teammate Jordan Pickford as Jarrad Branthwaite headed to the home changing room, per The Express.

The pair’s conversation centered around the controversial late penalty decision awarded to Everton, which was overturned after referee Andy Madley consulted the pitchside monitor.

