Man Utd reviving plans for Leicester midfielder Ndidi

ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Manjit Narotra
Manchester United are reviving their interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Following Leicester's relegation this past season, the Nigeria international can leave the KPS this month for a set fee of £9m courtesy of a clause in his contract.

The London Evening Standard says United are interested in Ndidi, having explored signing him a year ago.

United made contact with Ndidi's camp when he came off contract last July, though the player eventually signed a new three-year contract.

Ndidi, 28, has been with Leicester since 2017, having been signed from Genk.

