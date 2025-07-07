Man Utd reviving plans for Leicester midfielder Ndidi

Manchester United are reviving their interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Following Leicester's relegation this past season, the Nigeria international can leave the KPS this month for a set fee of £9m courtesy of a clause in his contract.

The London Evening Standard says United are interested in Ndidi, having explored signing him a year ago.

United made contact with Ndidi's camp when he came off contract last July, though the player eventually signed a new three-year contract.

Ndidi, 28, has been with Leicester since 2017, having been signed from Genk.