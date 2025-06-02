Chelsea to make £50M bid for Dortmund's Jamie Gittens ahead of the Club World Cup

Chelsea are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens ahead of the Club World Cup this summer.

The Blues are very close to announcing the signing of Gittens’ England U21 team-mate Liam Delap after triggering his £30m release clause after Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League, and will now chase the Dortmund star who the club are aiming to hand a huge role ahead of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea considered a deal for the England Under-21 international back in January and now both clubs are in negotiations, according to the Telegraph. According to Football.London, Chelsea are currently in talks with Jadon Sancho over personal terms after deciding to take up the £25M clause in his loan contract to make his stay at Stamford Bridge permanent, which would be a huge boost for manager Enzo Maresca.

Sancho finished the season with five goals in 42 games, including a stunner in the Conference League final win over Real Betis and would join Delap and Gittens in a whole new Chelsea attack ahead of the new campaign. Gittens became the youngest English player to score in the Champions League – aged 20 and 75 days – when he netted against Real Madrid and will not play in this summer's Under-21 Euros as he opts to focus on the Club World Cup.

Gittens scored 12 goals and registered five assists in 48 total appearances for Dortmund last season and it one of Europe’s hottest talents. If he, Sancho and Delap can stay at Chelsea next season, then Maresca will have some of the world’s best talent available to challenge for the title as well as another European trophy.