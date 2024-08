Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte

Manchester United and PSG remain locked in talks over midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Sky Sports says a deal may still be in the works.

The Uruguay international is eager to join United and agent Jorge Mendes in particular is pushing for his client to move to Old Trafford.

PSG are demanding £70m to sell, but United are unwilling to meet such a price. However, talks remain open.

Ugarte has a deal with PSG to 2028.