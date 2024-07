Ten Hag seeks three major Man Utd signings

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is eager to strengthen his spine this season.

United have already made a failed £35m offer for Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite.

And as negotiations continue this week, the Athletic says Ten Hag also wants a midfield signing and a new centre-forward.

The Dutchman is counting on senior additions, with good experience.

United are releasing striker Anthony Martial this summer, while midfielder Casemiro could also be on the move.