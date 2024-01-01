Man Utd reduce asking price for full back to secure a replacement this summer

Manchester United are said to have reduced the asking price for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back is on the market for the club to raise funds to make other moves.

Per German reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are willing to sell him for a lower fee to secure his replacement.

The Red Devils are chasing Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui for that position.

The two clubs are already engaged in talks regarding center half Matthijs De Ligt.

Wan-Bissaka is out of contract in a year’s time, which means he can sign for any team on a free when the 2024/2025 season ends.