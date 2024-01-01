Man Utd, Real Madrid tried for Tottenham defender Romero

The Argentina and Spurs center half is now seen as one of the best in his position in the world.
Per Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all came knocking.
However, Spurs rejected any approach for Romero, as he is a cornerstone of their team.
Alongside Micky van de Ven, he is the sort of rapid center half that manager Ange Postecoglou admires.
Edul’s social media post translates to: "Cristian Romero has the interest of three teams in this transfer market: Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid.
"Tottenham responded that they would not sell him. He is essential for Postecoglou. They did not even put a price on him.
"He will have offers again in the next transfer market when Romero only has two years left on his contract."