Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag discussed inside RB Leipzig

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is being linked with the RB Leipzig job.

Sky Deutschland says RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose risks the sack.

The 48-year-old is under pressure and RBL are already looking at potential replacements.

Roger Schmidt is one of them. He is available after being fired from Benfica .

But he does not want to take over any club at the moment. He wants to wait until the summer. Schmidt's contract with Benfica ran until 2026 and he is still being paid.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is also being considered. The Dutchman is available after his sacking by United last month.

