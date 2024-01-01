Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson

Tribal Football
Manchester United are considering a move this month for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

United have held a long-term interest in the Republic of Ireland international and could make their move this month.

New United technical director Dan Ashworth signed Ferguson from Bohemians when he was running transfers at Brighton.

The Daily Star says Ashworth could now seek a reunion with the centre-forward in the coming days.

United  believe they can land Ferguson for £50m before the summer market shuts.

