Man Utd prepare bid for Palace ace Eze

Manchester United are preparing a move for Crystal Palace attacker Ebere Eze.

United manager Ruben Amorim has been won over by the England international this season and is pushing for his addition, says The Sun.

Eze has two years to run - including a 12 month option - on his Palace deal and would likely be clear to leave for an offer of £50m or more this summer.

Amorim is eager to see Eze, 27, arrive at Old Trafford, though United will face competition for the attacking midfielder.

Aston Villa are also keen, where they would go for Eze should they fail to turn Marcus Rashford's loan from United into a permanent deal.

Rashford can be signed for £40m by Villa, but his form is now attracting interest from bigger clubs across Europe.