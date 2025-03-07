Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments
Former coach slams Man United: A constant decline, a club in unrest
Mourinho benches Akcicek after Tottenham send scouts to watch him in hilarious move

Man Utd post scouts to track Palace striker Mateta

Paul Vegas
Man Utd post scouts to track Palace striker Mateta
Man Utd post scouts to track Palace striker MatetaAction Plus
Manchester United are showing strong interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman has been in superb form for the Eagles this season, with many pundits convinced he's now playing a final campaign at Selhurst Park ahead of leaving for bigger things this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says United are interested, despite having young pair Josh Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on the books.

United had top level scouts at Selhurst Park last weekend to watch Mateta, though their plans were scuppered after the player's ugly collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts early into the FA Cup tie.

Mateta required 25 stitches to his head wound, though the injury won't be holding him back.

United see Sporting CP striker Victor Gyokeres as their prime summer centre-forward target, but Mateta is also gaining ground in discussions at Carrington.

For his part, Mateta is prepared to leave Palace for a bigger stage next season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Oliver not selected for Premier League action this weekend after poor Mateta decision
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Tottenham are preparing a £68M bid for Palace star Eze this summer