Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho

Manchester United players do not want to see Jadon Sancho return to Old Trafford.

The winger is currently on-loan at Chelsea, with the deal including a £25m permanent option.

However, there is a discussion inside the club about sending Sancho back to United, even if it costs them £5m in a set penalty.

The Manchester Evening News says United teammates do not want to see Sancho recalled.

While they have no issue with his personality, senior players feel Sancho's game won't suit the system of manager Ruben Amorim, given his poor work-rate while playing for former boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho is also being linked with former club Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer market.