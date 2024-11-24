Man Utd play out draw with Ipswich in Amorim's first match in charge

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United were forced to settle for a Premier League (PL) point in his first match in charge, surrendering an early lead in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Much of the pre-match focus was placed on the incoming United boss, and within minutes of kick-off, the away fans were already singing his name.

Advertisement Advertisement

Starting at wing-back, Amad Diallo burst down the right flank before picking out the much-maligned Marcus Rashford, who tucked home just his second PL goal of the season to kickstart the Amorim era.

In the opposite dugout, Kieran McKenna will have been pleased with Ipswich’s response against his former side, with Sammie Szmodics testing André Onana.

There had been rather few chances in the first half, but the contest began to open up in the final minutes before the break as Diogo Dalot unleashed a tame shot straight at Arijanet Muric.

At the other end, Onana denied former Manchester City man Liam Delap’s powerful close-range strike but he could do nothing to prevent Omari Hutchinson from levelling in the 43rd minute.

Aided by a deflection off the head of Noussair Mazraoui, Hutchinson netted his first PL goal with a curling effort into the top corner.

Needing a prompt reaction if they were to end a run of five winless away games in all competitions, United almost replicated their fast start to the first half when Alejandro Garnacho forced Muric into a save from a tight angle.

An absorbing start to the half then saw Delap’s clever flick stopped by Onana’s quick reflexes before Jens Cajuste’s perfectly timed sliding tackle thwarted Garnacho at the other end.

Amorim made a host of positive changes as he chased the lead, and Bruno Fernandes sent a free-kick narrowly wide, but despite some promising signs of what might be to come for United, Ipswich remained organised to see out a precious point.

Substitute Conor Chaplin nearly snatched all three points, but after claiming their first win of the PL season against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Ipswich fans will once again be pleased with their side’s performance.

The Tractor Boys are now unbeaten in three league games, climbing to 18th in the standings, despite remaining the only PL side yet to register a home league win this season (D4, L2).

A 20th consecutive match without defeat against a promoted side (W17, D3) will prove largely academic for United, who remain 12th in the league, albeit just three points behind sixth-placed Spurs.

Check out the match stats here.